WATCH: There’s some-fin below you – Shark stalks clueless swimmer



Jaws dropping drone footage shows the moment a 10ft-long hammerhead shark stalks an oblivious swimmer who is floating along serenely on his back off a beach in Miama, Florida.

Drone photographer Jason McIntosh, 41, captured the footage from 25 meters away on November 15, and told Jam Press that he was helpless to do anything.

“I was flying the drone just checking out the south beach for taking pictures. My passion is to shoot wildlife in the ocean.

“I’ve seen hammerheads out there in the shoreline before.

“But my eyes lit up when I saw the guy floating backwards swimming with the shark starting to circle him.

“I had no way to warn him,” Jason said.

The swimmer, who was so clueless about the danger even gave a thumbs-up to the drone, was left unharmed when the hammerhead swam away.

Terrifying footage captures moment hammerhead SHARK stalks clueless swimmer pic.twitter.com/Hn3bC9EcLP — Jam Press (@jampressltd) November 23, 2020

