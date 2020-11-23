Watch: Man saves his dog from being eaten by a crocodile

WATCH as a 74-year-old man saves his dog from being eaten by a crocodile, risking his own life in the process.

Richard Wilbanks, who lives in Estero, a quiet North American town in the state of Florida, jumped into the water without hesitation to rescue his dog Gunner from the deadly grips of the croc.

The heroic actions of the American have made him an internet sensation as he carried out the rescue mission without losing his cigar from his mouth.

Wilbank, who was taking the three-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy for a walk by a pond near their home, spoke to CNN, “It came out of the water like a missile. I never thought an alligator could be so fast. It was very fast.”

However, after a few seconds of fighting and receiving a few bites himself, he managed to open the reptile’s mouth which allowed Gunner to run out quickly.

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy

— juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

