Watch: BA Boeing 747 catches fire at Castellón airport in Spain

WATCH: British Airways (BA) Boeing 747 catches fire at Castellón airport in Spain, thankfully no-one was hurt in the blaze.

An unused two-story, fifteen-metre-high Boeing 747 aircraft had been parked at the airport on the Mediterranean coast of Spain waiting to be scrapped when the fire broke out.

Un Boeing 747 de British Airways se ha incendiado mientras estaba estacionado en el aeropuerto de Castellón, España. No hubo heridos. pic.twitter.com/mhCtpODmKp — Conrado Aviación ✈ (@Conradoaviacion) November 23, 2020



The British Airways plane was quickly put out by firefighters from Plana Alta, Baix Maestat and Plana Baixa crews, who attended with two command units, and according to Aerocas sources, any other planes that were parked near the burning one were removed for precautionary measures.

Los bomberos del aeropuerto de Castellón (@CDTairport) y del @SIAB_Castellon trabajan de forma conjunta en la extinción de un incendio en una aeronave. No ha habido que lamentar heridos y el fuego se encuentra ya confinado. pic.twitter.com/KuQtz9BW4O — Aeropuerto de Castellón (@CDTairport) November 23, 2020

According to a tweet published in the official account of the Castellón airport, “there have been no injuries to [report] and the fire is already [contained].”

