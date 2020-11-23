Vulture Found Wandering in the Street Surprises Residents

A VULTURE found wandering in the street surprises local residents in San Fernando, Cadiz.

The young vulture was found wandering disorientated in the San Fernando area on Saturday. It is thought that the young griffon vulture had ventured into the town to find food and water, and then become disoriented. Unfortunately, the strange behaviour is occurring in towns more frequently, with another young vulture being discovered in Malaga on the 17 November.

The San Fernando vulture was rescued by the authorities and is being transferred to a recovery centre for wildlife. It is hoped that a release into the wild for the youngster will be possible once the centre has assessed the vulture’s health.

