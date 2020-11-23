Vitoria named by National Geographic amongst best travel destinations

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC has named Vitoria-Gasteiz amongst the best travel destinations in the world for 2021.

National Geographic magazine has drawn up a list of the 25 best destinations to travel to in 2021, amongst which there is one Spanish city: Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Under the heading ‘Best of the World 2021’ , the Basque capital has been selected along with other international destinations such as Dominica , Los Glaciares National Park (Argentina) or the island of Guam , all of them “timeless places that will define our future itineraries” National Geographic said in a statement.

Regarding Vitoria-Gasteiz, they highlight that it is a city that “claims the cultural crown” by hosting “emerging and legendary jazz artists” at its International Jazz Festival, which is held every July. Likewise, its parks and gardens “give Vitorians more square meters of green space per inhabitant than any other Spanish city.”

In this sense, they pointed out that “efforts to conserve urban nature together with the commitment to sustainable transport earned Vitoria-Gasteiz the title of European Green Capital in 2012”.

National Geographic has also highlighted the passion of its inhabitants for preserving tradition, “especially in its historical centre”, with streets “bearing the names of medieval artisan guilds” and where “the locals crowd the bars and restaurants” to taste the famous pintxos.

Among the emblematic points, the magazine has pointed out the “Gothic majesty” of the Cathedral of Santa Maria as well as the emblematic Plaza de la Virgen Blanca , named in honour of the patron saint of the city.

