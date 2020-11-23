Two arrested in forged bank notes scam

TWO people were arrested in Barcelona for allegedly scamming another by giving him €150,000 in forged bank notes.

The scam was carried out by means of the ‘rip deal’ method, which consists of recreating a high-standard environment to make the victim believe that the scammers have plenty of money, and then giving the victim forged bills in exchange for legal currency.

The Mossos d’Esquadra carried out the arrests in the Eixemple district of Barcelona, when plainclothes officers saw two well-dressed, professional looking men walking down the street, monitoring the area and pretending not to know each other. They had been seen together in a car parked nearby shortly before that.

Both went into a building and left shortly after, going their separate ways, one of them with a backpack he wasn’t carrying when he entered.

When the officers searched him, he was carrying €150,040 in €50 and €20 notes.

The detainees had met the victim in an office rented for this specific purpose, and exchanged money. The deal was to exchange large notes for small notes in exchange for a €27,000 commission.

The victim gave them legal currency and in exchange he got the amount in forged notes.

