TWINS born years apart for IVF couple could lead to quadruplets or even sextuplets.

The couple, from Taunton, Somerset, currently have twins that were born 2 years apart thanks to the wonders of IVF. The miracles may not stop here though as Karen and James Mark may try for quadruplets or even sextuplets.

Karen and James married in 2014 but suffered with fertility issues. They were not to be deterred and in 2017 were given the go ahead for IVF on the NHS in Bristol. The Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine worked with the couple, who successfully made 5 embryos.

Karen said, “It feels crazy to have twins born two years apart. We are delighted to have a boy and girl although any healthy baby would’ve been wonderful.

“We never wanted Cameron to be an only child.”

The couple have been blessed with Cameron, born in September 2018 and Isabella, born September 2020. The pair are twins, although they were not born at the same time.

Karen explained that although she has twins born 2 years apart, “I’ve always wanted four children. At worst case, Cameron will be six when the last is born but it could be later — they don’t have an expiration date as such.

“The twins aren’t identical. Isabella almost was because her embryo split.

“The remaining embryos could split to be identical twins or triplets so we may end up with sextuplets!”

