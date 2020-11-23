TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is first to reach 100 MILLION followers

CHARLI D’Amelio has become the first TikTok star to reach 100 million followers.

The celebrations come days after facing backlash for her ‘rude’ treatment of her personal chef in her family’s viral dinner video.

It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster week for the 16-year-old, who lost one million followers in one day over the dinner video fiasco.

She broke down in tears on Instagram Live, revealing online trolls were telling her to kill herself over the ‘misunderstanding.’

Not only did she win back all the missing followers, but she also went on to attract a million more, spending the morning of Sunday, November 22, celebrating with her fans on social media.

Charli filmed an Instagram Live, saying, ‘I don’t even know how to react, mostly because this doesn’t feel real. How do people even react to this? I just genuinely don’t know what to do.’

‘Life doesn’t feel real. It’s just so weird to think a little over a year ago, I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing, and now I’m living in LA.’

Charli also announced that in honour of her milestone, TikTok will be donating $100,000 to the American Dance Movement, an organisation that works to improve and increase access to dance education in the U.S.

‘I’ve been dancing my entire life, and I’m so thankful to be able to give back to the community that made me the person that I am,’ she said of the donation.

