Three arrested for stealing €15,000 from a 99-year-old woman in Tenerife

THREE people have been arrested by Policia Nacional officers for stealing €15,000 from a 99-year-old woman in Tenerife.

Two of the three people arrested were a mother and son who took the money from the elderly woman’s home where the mother worked as a domestic worker.

In a Policia Nacional statement, the three arrested, who all have previous police records, managed to steal the money from the 99-year-old woman’s safe while the mother kept her distracted allowing her son and his friend to enter her home without detection.

€6,000 of the money has been recovered by officers following an operation from the Policia Nacional Station of La Laguna and the Northern District of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

