Swiss Doctors Asking Vulnerable To Sign “Do Not Resuscitate” Orders, to try and ease the burden on their health system.



With health care experts and leading medical associations in Switzerland reporting intensive care units are near to full capacity with coronavirus patients, doctors are asking people in any of the “vulnerable” groups, including people over 60, with diabetes, or lung and heart disease, to sign end-of-life “do not resuscitate” orders.

This appeal brought criticism from Pro Senectute Schweiz, an association for the elderly, who labelled it “excessive”.

Switzerland is a European hotspot during the second coronavirus wave, with up to 5000 new infections each day, and data shows infections rose by 9,751 since Friday, November 19, with the total number of cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, increasing to 300,352.

The death toll has increased by 213 to 3,788, while 410 new hospital admissions mean added toll on the system.

Professor Thierry Fumeaux, the former president of Intensive Care Medicine, stated, “What we call certified beds, visited by certificate commissioners, are all full, of course, we have some in reserve because all hospitals have been able to increase capacity by asking more people from their teams not normally in ICU to work there, but the situation is critical”.

