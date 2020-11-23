SEVENTY staff, who worked at a closed Jamie Oliver restaurant, win a legal claim of over £200,000 (€225,000) following a failure in the redundancy process.

-- Advertisement --



All the staff worked at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant which the 45-year-old TV chef opened in Watergate Bay near Newquay in 2006.

The claim, which upon winning means the staff will receive the equivalent of eight weeks’ pay, was made following the sudden closure of the property last December which was done without warning.

Staff claimed the compensation because the law states they should have been consulted in advance about the redundancies, which are now set to be paid from a Government scheme.

Citizens Advice expert Martin Jackson said: “This is a great result for the former employees.

“The extra money will help tide them over Christmas.

“Many have suffered a double whammy from being made redundant with no notice last winter and since then have been unable to find stable jobs in hospitality and catering due to lockdown.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Staff at a Jamie Oliver restaurant win legal claim of over £200,000”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.