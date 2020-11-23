SPANISH Police Track Down Suspect Who Shone Laser At A Trucker, from footage Posted on Social Media.



The Guardia Civil in Asturias, Spain, reported on Saturday, November 21, they had used the latest “open-source investigative techniques” to enable them to geolocate the location where footage in a social media post had taken place.

In footage, taken on November 11, a van is seen travelling in front of a truck, along the AP-2 toll road in Huesca, Aragon, when suddenly a green laser beam is repeatedly directed at the truck from the vehicle in front.

The suspect is liable to a fine of up to 30,000 euros if found guilty.

Using this technology, police determined the exact location of the incident, stating in an online translation of the police statement, “The Civil Guard of Asturias, produced a report in which, frame by frame, it managed to reel off various reference points to identify the path in which the events had occurred. Once the place between kilometers 125 and 123 of the AP-2 toll road, Zaragoza-Mediterráneo, the municipality of Soses and the judicial district of La Seu de Urgell, Lleida, has been identified, as well as the registration of the delivery van from when the offense was committed, the agents contacted the company and obtained the details of the worker who was driving the vehicle at the time”.

It continued, “The Civil Guard has instructed a file for a very serious infringement of the Law for the Protection of Citizen Security under the following precept: ‘The projection of light beams, by any type of device, on the pilots or drivers of means of transport that may dazzle them or distract their attention and cause accidents ’, which was sent to the Government Sub-delegation of Lleida, Catalonia”.

