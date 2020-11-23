Spanish Doubts Over Vaccine Predicted to Disappear

SPANISH doubts over whether to have the COVID-19 vaccine are predicted to disappear once the vaccines are proven to be safe.

José Tuells Hernández, epidemiologist from Alicante University said, “The doubts of many citizens in Spain regarding the imminent coronavirus vaccine due to a feeling of mistrust will disappear as soon as it is proven safe”

Assurances are being made that no vaccines will be made available without stringent safety precautions. Spain does not have an “anti-vaccine movement”, but many are currently reluctant to be the first to take a new vaccine.

Spain normally has a very high uptake when advice is given to take a vaccine and it is hoped that this will be the case when the COVID-19 vaccinations start early 2021.

