Spaniards create Covid-19 card game

A GROUP of Spaniards living in Ireland have created a card game based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The game, called simply Covid Game, was launched this month, sold 500 copies in two days in Ireland.

The game mixes the mechanics of renowned card game UNO and the Spanish-created Virus game, but the theme is the pandemic.

It can be played by between two and six people, who will have to try to get four vaccines to win, while the rest of the players use coronavirus to prevent it.

The creators decided to see the positive side of things and wanted to create something to keep people entertained in confinement while also learning how the virus can spread.

“It shows ways of spreading the virus , such as coughing, sneezing or shaking hands, and also how to protect ourselves with a mask , face shield, gloves, disinfectant…”, they explain. These elements are on the cards, as well as some joke items such as toilet paper.

They say that they have not forgotten how bad things are, but wanted to make “a small distraction from the reality we are living in”.

The game is available in Spain from the creators’ website at €14.99.

