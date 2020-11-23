Spain’s Balearic Islands Insist on Negative PCR Test for Arrivals Before Being Allowed Entry.

It has now been made compulsory that all travellers arriving in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands must provide a negative PCR test, carried out 72 hours previous, to prove they don’t have coronavirus.

Passengers expected travelling on 5 flights from Germany and 2 from Switzerland will be the first to arrive in Palma under the new regulations. There are also another 5 flights arriving from Madrid, 5 from Barcelona, 2 from Valencia, 1 from Seville and 1 from Santiago but those travellers will not have to present a negative test, even though their city of origin has the same level of incidence as Germany.

Checks will be carried out by Health Professionals with the help of the National Police at the airport. All travellers must provide the original documentation in English or Spanish proving they don’t have coronavirus when they arrive.

Any passenger who is unable to provide negative test results or submits paperwork that’s not valid will be given a Covid-19 antigen test. Travellers will be charged 300 euros if the test turns out to be negative or a whopping 3,000 euros if it’s positive!

The aim is to make travellers more aware of the importance of having a Covid-19 test done before they arrive to prevent the disease from spreading- many people are saying it will keep holidaymakers away- which is the opposite of the aim.

The Ministry of Health says 4,167 imported coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain since May, including 127 in the Balearic Islands, 747 in the Canary Islands, 444 in Madrid and 383 in Catalonia.

