SMELLS LIKE MONEY FOR MERCADONA

The perfume and beauty range gets a 5 million euro boost.

Mercadona’s perfume range will get a 5 million euros cash boost to ensure its always giving its customers the highest quality products.

The company will reinforce its body and fragrances categories with a company its been collaborating with for more than a quarter of a century (RNB IN Valencia ).

The company has created over 40 new quality positions to enhance its product range further and ensure market penetration.

Amongst some of the improvements and refinements are the reduction of CO2 in the process of making fragrances and lotions.

The commitment of Mercadona’s suppliers means more jobs more success more customers and the continuation of profitable business by the popular retailer which the retail sector in Spain welcomes with open arms.

The ‘Deliplus ‘ range in their stores is one of the ranges that will benefit from the investment of manufacturers.

