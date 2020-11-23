Six women are hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

SIX women had to be hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies at a house party during South Australia’s strict lockdown.

One of the women was forced to call the police to the home in Millicent, 400km south-east of Adelaide because her five friends were unconscious.

Police were informed the women, who were aged in their late teens to mid-20s, had consumed weed-laced cookies.

The women were rushed to Millicent Hospital where they were treated.

All six women recovered, but they were still hit with cautions for breaching the state’s tough COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The event then led Police to search the home of a 24-year-old man and located cannabis and drug equipment after he was reported for supplying a controlled drug.

Limestone Coast Local Service Area Superintendent Phil Hoff said, COVID-19 or not, it was a ‘very serious situation’.

‘When five people lose consciousness because of something they’ve consumed it is alarming,’ he said.

‘Our priority was to establish if these cookies had been further distributed to ensure no-one else was at risk… thankfully it appears not.

‘Illicit substances are illicit for a reason.’

