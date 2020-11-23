Scaled-down fiestas for Torrevieja this year

AS expected, Torrevieja’s Fiestas councillor Concha Sala confirmed that many events will be absent from this year’s celebrations.

Those involving large crowds have been cancelled but children’s favourites Lily, Lobo and the Ogre, together with the Cabezudos (Giants), will visit local schools accompanied by traditional pipe and drum music.

Without the habitual Floral Offering, members of the public will be able to leave flowers in the Levante patio of the Inmaculada church on December 4 and 5, Sala announced.

