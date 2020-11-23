ACCORDING to data released on Monday, November 23, Russia reports a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections, however, the government states that it will not impose nationwide lockdowns as they did earlier in the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Russian authorities have said that it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions in order to stop the spread of the COVID virus, with Russia reporting 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540.

Speaking about the decision to allow regional authorities to set their own restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Everything depends on the number of hospital beds, on (material) reserves, on the number of medical staff, doctors, hospital occupancy rates and the rate at which patients are recovering.

“This is why each governor makes decisions based on the situation in their territory,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russia reports a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.