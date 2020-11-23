‘REAL hope’ as Spain’s cumulative cases of coronavirus drop below 400 per 100,000 cases for the first time in a month

On Monday, November 23 the number of Covid-19 infections fell to 374 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days – the first time the numbers have dropped below 400 since October 23. The Health Ministry reported 25,795 new coronavirus cases since Friday with 511 deaths.

With a slight downward curve beginning to emerge, The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday that there is finally “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“Now there is real hope that vaccines, along with other measures, will help end the pandemic,” he added.

In positive economic news, the Spanish Stock Exchange began the week with gains of 0.70% and has exceeded 8,000 points.

