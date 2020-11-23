Queen Forever bring Bohemian Rhapsody show to the Palma Auditorium

SPANISH tribute band Queen Forever are back on the road after an extended break due to the pandemic and will be appearing that the Auditorium in Palma on Friday December 11 at 9.30pm, subject to the usual regulations concerning the State of Alarm and social distancing.

They had a good 2019 playing before 6,000 people in Ibiza and getting into the semi-final of the TV Got Talent show but their main love is touring and this time, they will be celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody.

So, if you have been starved of an evening of rock music, tickets to see Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury) Adrián Pujadas (Brian May), Diego Roldán (John Deacon), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor) and Sebastián Raimundo (Spike Edney) are available from the Auditorium box office at €45 per person and are selling fast.

