QUEEN comes to Quesada in a very unique event



If you’ve never had a chance to rock out at one of Queen’s live gigs you’re in luck as the next best thing is happening in the Quesada.

-- Advertisement --



Aurora Bar and Lounge are hosting a very special night on Friday, November 27, where you can enjoy one of the best concerts performed by one of the most iconic bands ever shown on their huge 100” screen.

Get yourself down to Aurora Bar and Lounge in Avenida Antonio, Quesada for the 7pm screening of Queen’s 1986 Live At Wembley Stadium Concert. Aurora will have strict hygiene measures in place to ensure customers’ safety and comfort.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen comes to Quesada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.