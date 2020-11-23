Public sector has blown £5.6bn of taxpayer’s cash

A MAJOR investigation has discovered that £5.6 billion in public cash has been blown on a wide range of outrageous projects.

The investigation comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to outline a plan for taking back control of the nation’s finances after the hundreds of billions spent tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

The exact waste figure reported by the DailyMail was £5,577,988,036.64.

The DailyMail exposed how –

Whitehall mandarins banked at least £42 million in bonuses last year, and taxpayers funded £81 million for trade union representatives to take time off work

Thousands were spent on first-class flights at the Treasury

Millions were spent on government staff to work from home, including the purchase of new designer furniture

Trendy takeaways worth £50,000 were delivered to the health department during the lockdown

Thousands were spent on luxury restaurants and even on a day at the zoo

Almost £500,000 was shelled out on an art collection that the public will never see

Meg Hillier, chairman of the public accounts committee, said, ‘There is no magic money pot, this is taxpayers’ money that’s being spent at a time when the low-paid and hard-working people have seen a massive cut in income or lost their livelihood.

‘It’s important that everyone responsible for the management of taxpayers’ money is held to account and the Daily Mail’s investigation is a vital part of that accountability. All public servants need to remember whose money it is and be careful about their spending.

‘Meals in luxury restaurants are not necessary and not on when so many people are relying on food banks.’

