Princess Michael of Kent ‘unwell for weeks’

PRINCESS Michael of Kent, who lives with William and Kate, has been ‘unwell for weeks’



Princess Michael, who is married to the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, has reportedly been “unwell for weeks with extreme fatigue and terrible fevers” having tested positive for Covid-19. The Royals live a few doors away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family at Kensington Palace.

A spokesman for the royal told the Sun: “Princess Michael of Kent’s housekeeper fell ill three weeks ago and HRH was immediately tested and was found to be positive for Covid.

“She and her husband Prince Michael have remained in isolation at Kensington Palace ever since.

“Prince Michael did not test positive.”

The news comes after Prince Charles and William both tested positive, with the Duke “left unable to breathe.”

A source close to the Royals said: “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

