PHILLIP Schofield launched into a rant on This Morning, Monday, November 23, after he branded the government’s new potential three-tier lockdown system ‘stupid’.

-- Advertisement --



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out plans for a strengthened system to pave the way for a limited relaxation at Christmas.

Speaking with TV host Matthew Wright and broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer about pubs re-opening, Phillip called the new rules ‘stupid’, as he questioned why you have to eat in a pub just so you can have an alcoholic drink.

‘What the hell does that mean?’ Phillip raged. ‘That you won’t just be able to have a drink outside, you’ll have to have it with food,’ Matthew replied.

Phillip continued, ‘That’s stupid.’ ‘It’s an extraordinary clever virus,’ Julia weighed in ‘It knows when it’s Christmas or not and it knows whether or not you’re eating a packet of crisps or eating a pie with chips on the side when you’re having a pint. ‘A lot of this is nonsense, again a lot of the evidence that people are getting the virus in pubs and restaurants actually the evidence is there was only two per cent of cases in pubs and restaurants.’

‘If that is true, then that’s what pushes people over the edge,’ Phillip added. ‘We’ll do as we’re told to protect everybody, but when you come up with silly a**e rules like that, then that makes no sense.’ ‘I agree,’ Matthew chipped in. ‘And it changes that’s the thing, we say this today but by tomorrow afternoon it could be a different story.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Phillip Schofield rants about ‘silly a**e’ rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.