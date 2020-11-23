OXFORD’S Coronavirus Vaccine will “hail the beginning of the end of the pandemic”, Say Experts.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab – which is cheaper and easier to store (doesn’t need such low temperatures to keep sterile and active) than Pfizer and Moderna’s has been found to be up to 90 per cent effective.

The UK has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the jab- which is enough for 50 million people- is expected to cost just £2 a time and can be stored at standard temperatures. It is understood that four million are ready to be rolled out as soon as it gets regulatory approval- expected any day now.

New findings that were published today, showed the vaccine is 90 per cent effective when it’s first given as a half dose, then followed by a full dose a month later- hence the 100 million order. It’s not clear why just yet, but the research team think it could be that a smaller dose may be a better way of kicking the immune system into action.

The effectiveness was shown to be 62 per cent when given as two full doses at least one month apart, to give a combined average efficacy of 70 per cent – which experts say is more than most flu jabs.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would now assess if the 90 per cent effectiveness dosing regime could be used.

