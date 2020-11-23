Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine ‘up to 90% effective’- the UK has 100 Million Doses on Order.

The good news about the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is that once a person has undergone the treatment it stops infections being transmitted for around six months – and the UK government has plenty of the drug on order. The vaccine, codenamed AZD1222, has shown up to 90% efficacy when half a dose is followed by a full dose and was developed at Oxford University with support from the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Professor Adam Finn, of Bristol University, helped run trials of the jab. He paid tribute to the “community spirit” of volunteers, many of them healthcare workers. “Everyone has felt very frustrated during this pandemic. To be able to contribute in some way to finding a solution has been a very big part of the motivation for people taking part in the research. It’s to them that we should really doff our hats. They are the real heroes.”

More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy.

In Spain, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Sunday, November 22, that the vaccination campaign will begin in January and will have 13,000 points throughout the country. The Interterritorial Council will decide on a single strategy and the access of the “priority groups” will prevail. Sánchez explained that the accumulated incidence is below 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, lower than two weeks ago but still “very high.”

