Nine Australian soldiers kill themselves after war crimes exposed

NINE Australian soldiers kill themselves over a three-week after alleged war crimes exposed



The Advertiser has reported that a total of nine Australian soldiers – one woman and eight men – have taken their own lives over the space of three weeks after a damning report alleges war crimes were perpetrated by SAS troops in Afghanistan.

The report alleges that Australian special forces units killed 39 civilians between 2005 and 2016 while fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan alongside the US and UK. All victims were either non-combatants or no longer combatants, and the majority were prisoners. Perhaps most shocking is the allegation that young soldiers were instructed by senior officers to carry out the illegal executions to ‘blood’ them with their ‘first kill’.

Although it has not been established if there is a link between the death and the report’s alleged war crimes, many military personnel have pointed out how damaging the allegations can be,

Ex-infantry soldier and veterans’ mental health advocate Neil Wallace told The Advertiser: “I think some of the media [reports of alleged war crimes] has been painting everyone with the same brush, and people seem to have forgotten about innocence until proven guilty – and that adds additional stress.”

