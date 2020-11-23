New online sales platform for agri-food producers in Malaga

‘Sabor a Málaga’ (Taste of Malaga) is set to launch an online sales platform for agri-food producers next week.

‘Sabor a Málaga ‘, the promotional brand of the Diputacion de Malaga for agri-food products of the province, will launch an online sales platform next week for all producers attached to the brand.

Vice President of the Provincial Council and head of the Economic and Social Development Area, Juan Carlos Maldonado, said the platform will make it possible to buy ‘Sabor a Malaga’ products from anywhere in the world “without intermediaries”.

This will increase the business possibilities of companies in the sector, he added.

“The platform has influenced the importance of the digitization of sales, especially in these difficult times in which the pandemic has caused a sharp drop in the turnover of many agri-food companies that distribute their products through the Horeca channel (hotels, restaurants, coffee shops).”

Free online training courses, such as a computer management course, have also been set up in partnership with Esesa-IMF Higher School of Business Studies. The 150 places were filled in less than 24 hours.

