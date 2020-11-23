New online sales platform for agri-food producers in Malaga

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
New online sales platform for agri-food producers in Malaga
CREDIT: Diputacion de Malaga

‘Sabor a Málaga’ (Taste of Malaga) is set to launch an online sales platform for agri-food producers next week.

‘Sabor a Málaga ‘, the promotional brand of the Diputacion de Malaga for agri-food products of the province, will launch an online sales platform next week for all producers attached to the brand.

-- Advertisement --

Vice President of the Provincial Council and head of the Economic and Social Development Area, Juan Carlos Maldonado, said the platform will make it possible to buy ‘Sabor a Malaga’ products from anywhere in the world “without intermediaries”.

This will increase the business possibilities of companies in the sector, he added.

“The platform has influenced the importance of the digitization of sales, especially in these difficult times in which the pandemic has caused a sharp drop in the turnover of many agri-food companies that distribute their products through the Horeca channel (hotels, restaurants, coffee shops).”


Free online training courses, such as a computer management course, have also been set up in partnership with Esesa-IMF Higher School of Business Studies. The 150 places were filled in less than 24 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sabor a Malaga’ set to launch online sales platform for agri-food producers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleCOVID outbreak shuts factories of world’s top surgical glove maker
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here