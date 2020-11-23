Nero Premium Vodka lifts spirits in Elviria

NERO Premium Vodka really know how to showcase their drinks product like no other!

Saturday, November 21, saw a Nero takeover at Harmons Irish Bar in Elviria.

The event, unlike any other for a premium brand spirit, not only gave guests a taste of how utterly fabulous it is as a drink, but, how it should also be a chefs staple in the kitchen.

A selection of canapes including delights such as, Nero marinated salmon tartar, a Nero Mule grilled chicken skewer and a Prawn cocktail with a bloody Nero sauce set the standard high for the street food stall… and that didn’t disappoint either with a selection of gourmet burgers, wraps and hot dogs from Your Personal Chef Spain and Taylors Deli.

The Nero Burger was an instant hit with guests as they sipped on cocktail tasters and enjoyed live music from Tony Capo, who really knows how to entertain a crowd of mixed ages.

Owner Tracy and her team at Harmons did an exceptional job of ensuring all health and safety measures were followed. Speaking with Tracy she explained how the 6pm close has been great for business with people enjoying their days, and as the sun goes down and the weather turns chilly 6pm is now the perfect time for home.

She is also delighted to be holding weekly event’s like this as her team of staff can all work together, and they created such a lovely atmosphere which really added to the success of the day.

Guests bought Nero Premium Vodka by the glass, by the bottle to drink at the table and in gift bags for friends for Christmas. It’s refreshing to see a brand show its true versatility with such creative culinary concepts in a drinks led market.

It turned what would usually be an adults-only alcoholic drinks promotion into a wonderful family-friendly environment, on a lovely afternoon in Elviria.

It’s truly wonderful to see events like this bringing families and friends out together through the pandemic, Nero is lifting spirits through a difficult time and encouraging the use of it’s alcoholic product in a really responsible way with such a large focus on food with drink.

It also makes for an exceptionally good bloody mary with Sunday brunch the day after!

