MURDERED Nanny’s Son Claims Lord Lucan Is Alive And In Australia, living in a Buddhist commune.



Lord Lucan, murdered nanny Sandra Rivett, in his mews flat in Belgravia, Central London, on November 7, 1974, before disappearing, and creating one of the biggest unsolved crime stories in history. Lucan was presumed to have committed suicide by drowning after falling overboard from a cross-channel ferry, but, no body was ever found, leading many to believe that his powerful circle of friends helped him flee the country to a new life abroad.

Now, Neil Berriman, aged 52, son of the murdered nanny, claims to have credible evidence that the missing peer, who would now be 85, is alive, though seriously ill and living in a Buddhist commune in Australia, and says that even though he has passed vital information, including photographs of the man, on to police, they have not acted, and calls their response “a farce”.

On the day that Lucan was formally declared dead by the High Court, on February 3, 2016, Berriman says he was given an anonymous tip that the killer was still alive, and has since spent around £30,000 of his own money to investigate the missing suspect.

Mr. Berriman said: “Why is this taking so long? I’m so horrendously frustrated and disappointed. This man is unwell and I want him brought to justice before he dies. It’s kept me up at night, the thought he could die without the Australian police knocking on his door. No one I know can understand why the police have not knocked on his door and interviewed him. They have credible evidence that this man is one of the most notorious killers in history. What everyone wants is for him to die. The authorities want him to die so that this ‘problem’, as they see it, just goes away. I want justice for Sandra. I am the son of a murder victim and I want justice as well. The establishment has closed ranks on this. I’m a massive thorn in their side. They didn’t want him to be found”.

