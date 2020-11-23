Mask flouter tries to snatch cop’s gun in violent scuffle

A mask flouter tried to snatch a police officer’s gun in a violent scuffle after being refused entry to a health centre.

IT took officers from Velez-Malaga Local Police, security personnel at the clinic and an off-duty National Police officer who was on the scene to restrain the local man after he tried to get hold of a gun.

The suspect, described as around 45 and large, demanded to enter the Velez Sur Health Centre without a mask to speak with the management.

Local Police were called and he was warned he had to wear a mask, when things turned nasty and he became violent as officers tried to arrest him.

During the struggle, he reportedly used “great violence” to grab one of the officer’s guns making threats against the police.

He was finally arrested and taken to Axarquía Regional Hospital with minor injuries. The detainee is due to appear before the courts this week.

