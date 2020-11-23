Manacor lockdown ended early due to improvement in coronavirus figures

ALTHOUGH the lockdown in Manacor was due to continue until Thursday November 26, the health department of the Balearic Government announced today (November 23) that due to the positive health situation, it will be lifted tomorrow.

Spokesperson Pilar Costa said that because the number of new cases of the coronavirus pandemic reported daily over the two week period had dropped so quickly, it was appropriate to lift the lockdown.

