Man fined for driving with dog that was not wearing a seat belt

A DRIVER in Calvia was surprised to be stopped by Local Police and fined €80 (reduced to €40 if paid within 15 days) as his dog was not wearing a proper seat belt in the car he was driving.

According to the highway code, if anyone travels with a dog in their car anywhere in Spain, it must be well secured so as not to fall, move or affect the stability of the vehicle nor should the animal distract the driver or impair visibility.

According to the driver, he had a courtesy car as his was being tested for ITV and that the dogs lead was tied to the seat belt on the back seat but he accepts that the animal was not in a recognised restraint.

