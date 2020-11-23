Leeds NHS Sued By Family After Their Daughter’s Body Decomposes in the hospital Mortuary.



The family of 25-year-old Emily Whelan, are suing Leeds health authorities, after her body was supposedly stored incorrectly, causing it to decompose before important forensic tests could be conducted, whilst also claiming a third-party involvement in their daughter’s death.

Emily had been rushed to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), on November 7, 2016, after suffering an epilepsy seizure, and died the following day, reportedly of hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury, a lack of oxygen to the brain, after going into cardiac arrest, although the cause of the cardiac arrest was never determined, which led her family to believe foul play had taken place and gave information to West Yorkshire police about a certain individual, known to Emily, who should be questioned about the mystery surrounding her death.

Ten months after passing the information to the police, a post mortem was finally authorised, but the body had become so badly decomposed, the pathologist was unable to carry out his examination, with a police report then stating they had found no evidence of foul play.

Caramella Brennansaid, Emily’s mother, said, “We feel we’ve been robbed of getting any answers, of getting to the truth”.

Evidence shows that the day after she died, Emily’s body had been transferred to the Leeds mortuary, and placed in a storage fridge until December 23, 2016, when the body was transferred to a Bradford mortuary.

The City of Bradford, in a letter to Emily’s mother, wrote the body was in a “state of advanced decomposition” when they received it, and that it had “deteriorated to such an extent that she was unrecognisable. Her face was already black. Her body had begun to mummify, and mould growth was appearing on her face, torso and legs. Her body had not been frozen at the Leeds mortuary”.

The experience has left Emily’s family with mental health conditions. Her mother has developed severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and worsened anxiety and depression.

Leeds NHS Trust issued a statement saying “This matter is being heard in the Leeds County Court next week. Liability is in dispute and it would be inappropriate for the Trust to comment further at this time”. A civil court trial takes place at Leeds County Court on November 24.

