Kilo of Cocaine ‘Disappears’ from Catalan Police Station

An internal investigation is underway at a Catalan police station after a kilo of cocaine disappeared from evidence.

Officers at the station in Sant Feliu de Guixols, a Costa Brava town in Girona province, discovered the drugs had vanished during an investigation into drug trafficking and police corruption. In October, three officers at the station were arrested for their role in a cannabis trafficking conspiracy. All were released, two on bail. Subsequent inquiries led police to discover that a kilo of confiscated cocaine had disappeared from the station’s evidence bunker.

According to a police spokeswoman, last week the station deployed a canine unit to investigate the disappearance. Access to the evidence bunker is only granted to select staff, who cannot enter alone, leading to suspicions that it was taken by a police officer. Investigators are examining surveillance evidence to deduce the culprit.

