ON two dates, Saturday December 12 and Saturday December 19 yet another celebrity icon, (this time kid’s Christmas favourite), Santa Claus is visiting La Sala Puerto Banus along with Snowflake the Elf for two unique breakfast events.

From 11am, families with children of all ages are invited to book a table for breakfast in the Live Lounge of the Puerto Banus venue. Santa and Snowflake will appear like magic, visiting each and every child individually at their tables.

Founder of Kids Parties Spain, Laura Oldfield commented “I really believe our new safer approach to visiting Santa is for the better as everyone will get their own moment with Santa which is much more personal.

“Both Santa and Snowflake the Elf will wear clear masks and gloves for your guaranteed safety.

“We are so excited about the Breakfast with Santa events at La Sala, as it is going to be the most magical experience for all attending families after a difficult year.”

Tickets are priced as just €15 per person and include breakfast and a drink whilst children under two are welcome free of charge.

Children please don’t forget your Christmas Lists, as Santa will be collecting them and doesn’t want to miss anything out on Christmas Eve!

Tickets must be paid for in advance and a pre-order for breakfast will be taken so to book your place for Breakfast with Santa please contact La Sala by calling 952 814 145 or by sending an email to reservations@LaSalaBanus.com.

