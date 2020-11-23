JOHN Cleese accused of transphobia as he supports J.K. Rowling



Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese, 81, caused social media sites to go into meltdown on Sunday, November 22, as he made several comments that other users deemed to be ‘transphobic’. Cleese has previously come under fire for supporting Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s stance on ‘trans activism’.

Cleese started off the Twitter tirade by writing: “Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?”

Fans immediately lashed back, with one user tweeting: “Oh, man. I’ve been a fan of Monty Python & some of your other work for years and it’s so disappointing to see you take such a hurtful stance on this issue. Trans people are being attacked & invalidated from every angle, & instead of being supportive & uplifting, you say this.”

Many fans weren’t all that surprised at the actor’s stance, as he openly supported J.K. Rowling in June when she revealed she was “worried about the new trans activism.”

