HARVEY Weinstein is being filmed around the clock in prison to make sure he does not meet the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced predator, 66, was found dead in his cell in August last year while waiting for trial proceedings at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Bedsheets were discovered around his neck and his death was ruled a suicide.

Now Weinstein, 68, who is serving 23 years in prison for rape, is said to have cameras film his every move at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, TMZ reports.

Prison officers follow the former producer carrying a camera at eye level, according to the report, in addition to the standard level of surveillance a prisoner is subject to.

Sources say the move is to avoid a repeat of Epstein’s prison death but also to avoid any conspiracy theories and criminal liability should Weinstein be found in the same way.

Both a spokesman for Weinstein and the New York State Department of Corrections declined to comment on the claims.

The alleged extreme levels of surveillance are a huge contrast from Epstein’s cell.

He was able to kill himself as the guards didn’t check on him all night and the camera outside his cell, was not working.

Epstein’s death led to a range of conspiracy theories and speculation that he had instead been murdered.

