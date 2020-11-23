A GERMAN anti-mask activist has been slammed for comparing herself to historic anti-Nazi resistance heroes.

-- Advertisement --



Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, has joined thousands of online users in slamming the anti-mask activist who compared herself to anti-Nazi resistance fighters.

At an anti-lockdown protest on Saturday in Hanover, a woman who introduced herself as ‘Jana’ told crowds she ‘feels like Sophie Scholl, because for months I have been active in the resistance here’. The 22-year-old said she was the same age as Scholl when the historical hero ‘fell victim to National Socialism’.

This provoked a security guard at the event to interrupt her, taking off his uniform vest and declaring he was no longer going to work ‘for this bulls**t’. This caused Jana to throw her microphone to the ground and storm off stage. Footage of the rally has been viewed over a million times on social media, with many voicing their disgust at the woman’s comparison between the anti-mask movement and those who lost their lives fighting fascism.

Sophie Scholl was a Munich student who founded the White Rose movement with her brother Hans to resist fascism’s rise in Germany. She was responsible for producing and distributing anti-Nazi flyers across the country’s cities before being captured and beheaded by the Gestapo in 1943.

Heiko Maas stated that Jana’s comments ‘plays down the holocaust and shows an unbearable oblivion to history. Nothing connects corona protest with the Resistance fighters’. He also said that the activist clearly ‘doesn’t care about the courage it took to stand up to Nazis’. In recent weeks the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement of anti-lockdown activists have mobilised thousands of demonstrators onto Germany’s streets to protest the government’s restrictions designed to control the spread of Covid-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German Anti-Mask Activist Slammed for Nazi Resistance Comparison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.