THE G20 group of world leaders has expressed their concerns about poor countries receiving the Covid vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



Angela Merkel says she is ‘worried’ about poor countries receiving Covid-19 vaccines. Speaking at the G20 Summit, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia and held virtually, the German Chancellor said she was ‘somewhat worried’ that ‘nothing has been done’ to ensure access to the vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

The G20 group, which includes the world’s most powerful nations, said in a joint statement that ‘We will spare no effort to ensure equitable access for all people’ to the vaccine. However, few logistic details have been released as to how this can be achieved.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad al-Jadaan told delegates that ‘if we leave one country behind, we will be behind’ in recovering from Covid-19. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that efforts to support poor countries in their recoveries must ‘go further and faster’. He said that investments, cooperation, and even intellectual property must be shared between rich countries and those economically struggling.

The EU Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, said that ‘more funding is needed’ to plug the $4.5 billion gap in ACT, the World Health Organisation’s mechanism for distributing Covid aid including vaccines to poor parts of the world.

The Covid-19 virus has so far infected 60 million people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year and has taken 1.4 million lives. Experts warn that the economic fall out of the pandemic could bring the world into the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “G20 Group ‘Worried’ About Poor Countries Receiving Covid Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.