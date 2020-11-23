FRENCH ‘ecocide’ offenders set to be jailed for 10 years as the country gets tough on environmental lawbreakers



The French government announced on Sunday, November 22, that it intends to pass a new ‘ecocide’ law which will see those committing deliberate environmental damage pay up to €4.5million in fines or face up to ten years in jail.

-- Advertisement --



Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti spoke to a local newspaper about getting tough on environmental offenders.

“We are going to create a general pollution offense,” said Dupont-Moretti. “Punishment will be staggered according to a perpetrator’s intentions. I want to put an end to environmental banditry.”

If the law is passed, offences will range from minor to more severe, with the most extreme infringement classed as “an intentional offense causing irreversible damage to the environment.”

“We want environmental law to be respected everywhere in daily life. We are laying the structural foundations,” concluded Dupont-Moretti.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French ‘ecocide’ offenders set to be jailed for 10 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.