Foster Child Abducted by Birth Mother in Malta

Investigators in Malta are working to locate a seven-year-old girl who was abducted from her foster family by her birth mother in October.

The child had been raised by her foster parents since she was six months old. Due to the girl’s desire to build a stronger relationship with her birth mother, she spent several hours at unsupervised visits during weekends. On October 12th, she failed to return home from one such visit, and police arrived to find the mother’s house locked and empty. Immigration officials at Malta’s airport confirmed that the child had illegally left the country with her mother, and police are working with Europol to relocate her.

A vigil is scheduled to take place on Monday night in her family’s town of Vittoriosa, near Valletta, to raise awareness of the case. One of the organisers, children’s charity MaltaCAN, urged people to show their support to the girl’s foster family and ‘be the activists for this child not to be abandoned.’

