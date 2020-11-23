Fights break out as burger fans queue for 14 hours at In-N-Out drive-thru

Fights broke out as burger fans queued for up to 14 hours at an In-N-Out drive-thru in Colorado at the weekend, forcing police to intervene.

UNTIL recently, customers have had to travel to California to sample the burger.

-- Advertisement --



But the American chain could not have anticipated the reaction when a new branch opened its doors to the excited population of Aurora.

Footage shows violent scenes as unmasked fast-food fans lose patience in queues said to stretch “kilometres”.

Police reportedly had to be called in to keep the peace.

Who said it’d be a good idea to open an #InNOut in Aurora ??😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ESFEy4bmBE — Monica (@monica9147) November 20, 2020



¿Esperarían 14 horas para comprar una hamburguesa? Ese fue el tiempo que hicieron fila clientes en Aurora, Colorado, al abrir sus puertas dos sucursales de la cadena #InNOut. Y todo por una hamburguesa 🍔 pic.twitter.com/G3g5p9wu7b — Ahora Más (@ahoramasoficial) November 23, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fights break out as burger fans queue 14 hours at In-N-Out drive-thru”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.