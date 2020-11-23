Fights break out as burger fans queue for 14 hours at In-N-Out drive-thru

Fights broke out as burger fans queued for up to 14 hours at an In-N-Out drive-thru in Colorado at the weekend, forcing police to intervene.
UNTIL recently, customers have had to travel to California to sample the burger.
But the American chain could not have anticipated the reaction when a new branch opened its doors to the excited population of Aurora.
Footage shows violent scenes as unmasked fast-food fans lose patience in queues said to stretch “kilometres”.
Police reportedly had to be called in to keep the peace.
Who said it’d be a good idea to open an #InNOut in Aurora ??😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ESFEy4bmBE
— Monica (@monica9147) November 20, 2020
¿Esperarían 14 horas para comprar una hamburguesa? Ese fue el tiempo que hicieron fila clientes en Aurora, Colorado, al abrir sus puertas dos sucursales de la cadena #InNOut. Y todo por una hamburguesa 🍔 pic.twitter.com/G3g5p9wu7b
— Ahora Más (@ahoramasoficial) November 23, 2020
