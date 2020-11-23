Family Members Living Outside Andalucía Allowed Home for Christmas

Family Members Living Outside Andalucía To Be Allowed Home for Christmas- But With ‘Controls’.

The president of the Andalucían Community, Juanma Moreno, said this Sunday, November 22, that Andalucíans who live outside the autonomous community for work or study reasons will be able to return “with controls” for Christmas to spend the holidays with their families.

This was announced by Moreno on Sunday in response to questions from journalists after presiding over a meeting in the Palacio de San Telmo of the Advisory Committee on High Impact Public Health Alerts to analyze the evolution of the pandemic in the region.

The result of the meeting was that it was decided to extend the current restrictions in place until December 10 and to make the opening hours of bars and restaurants more flexible from next Tuesday the 24th to allow their opening until 9:30 p.m. exclusively for picking up orders. Also, the opening of toy stores was extended until 8.00 p.m. to allow for Christmas shopping. The ‘controls’ Moreno spoke about will be in the form of a certificate, details of which will be announced shortly, he said.

