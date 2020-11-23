Elderly man found dead in Villarreal after not being seen for days

AN elderly man was found dead by firefighters in Villarreal, in the region of La Plana Baixa, Castellón, after not being seen for days.

A group of residents called the Plana Baixa Park fire brigade after reporting that they had not seen the man in quite a number of days and were worried about him.

Imágenes efectivos #BomberosCPBC @dipcas parque Plana Baixa en operativo de acceso a una vivienda en #Vilareal cuyo propietario hacía días que no le veían. Se trataba de un señor mayor que finalmente se ha confirmado que estaba fallecido en el interior de la vivienda. pic.twitter.com/RtWMtc26Nk — CPBC (@SIAB_Castellon) November 22, 2020



The Castellón County Council firefighters cordoned off the scene and begun trying to gain access to the house via a crane, and unfortunately, after they entered and conducted a thorough search of the property, they found the corpse of the man who had reportedly been dead for some time.

