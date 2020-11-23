ELCHE City Council and the National Distance Education University (UNED) agrees to ‘Open University’ training for over 55’s.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for Policies for the Elderly, Puri Vives, and the deputy director of the UNED in Elche, José Brotóns, have signed the agreement which means the council will allocate €7,000 in an initiative to bring the university closer to the elderly, both for those who have already attended it before or to those who did not have the opportunity.

Puri Vives said that “the UNED is in charge of the management of the ‘Open University’ with actions for training aimed at the elderly such as courses and seminars so that the quality of life of this group is greater”.

Brotóns said that “we have always liked to see a great acceptance that the training aimed at the elderly has had and that is why we will continue working on it because the previous year before everything was suspended due to the pandemic there were 212 enrolled.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche City Council agrees to ‘Open University’ training for over 55’s”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.