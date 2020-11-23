GUARDIA CIVIL have seized more than five kilos of drugs in two separate operations in rural areas of Granada.

-- Advertisement --



In Huescar, two men, aged 56 and 25, with numerous police records were charged with crimes against public health for drug trafficking, after they were caught with 11 grammes of cocaine.

They were caught at a Guardia Civil checkpoint near Galera, when travelling in a vehicle.

When they noticed the checkpoint, the driver attempted to get away from the officers, who chased and intercepted the vehicle. The occupants were identified and given their nervous behaviour, the officers checked the glove compartment and found a bag with a white substance which turned out to be high purity cocaine.

Meanwhile, in Chauchina, at another checkpoint, Guardia Civil saw how a car which was approaching them suddenly stopped and the passenger got out, opened the boot, took two black bags out and threw them over the safety rail.

The officers intercepted the vehicle and recovered the bags, which contained more than five kilos of marihuana.

They charged a 26-year-old man for a crime against public health for drug trafficking. He had a police record.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drugs seized in rural areas of Granada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.