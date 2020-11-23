DO YOU HAVE YOUR TEST PLEASE

The first passengers to require a ‘PCR’ test have arrived at Malaga A.G.P.

The first passengers to arrive at Malaga airport needing a negative test are happy that they had the test and feel safer, they believe its a good measure to keep people safe and restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The restriction/rule that became law today Monday, November 23 applies to every passenger who has decided to travel to Malaga from a risk zone as predetermined by the countries health officials.

The nationality of the passenger or place of residence is not the priority, it is the destination they travelled form, and if this destination is on a ‘risk’ register, then they will need to bring with them a valid correct and current ‘PCR’ test.

A Flemish couple travelling from Belgium had all their documents in order and proceeded with their journey.

The ‘PCR’ test must be written in Spanish or English or it can in the form of an electronic file downloadable by agents of the airport security.

The couple had travelled on a Ryanair flight from Belgium and were believed to be heading for Antequera where they live in Spain. Only passengers with a ‘PCR’test were allowed to board the outbound flight.

