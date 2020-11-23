Disneyland will remain closed

THE Disneyland park in California will remain closed until at least January 2021, almost 10 months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, said that he was “extremely disappointed” with the California authorities for preventing the opening of the park, especially as they were able to reopen in Florida, France and China, albeit to close again within weeks.

The park employed around 31,000 people and was due to reopen in July, was this was cancelled as coronavirus cases rose across the state.

Walt Disney announced in September the dismissal of 28,000 workers from its theme parks in the United States.

The group announced recently that it closed its fiscal year 2020 with net losses of 2.8 billion dollars, compared to net benefits of 10.4 billion dollars over the same period last year.

